Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

LMT opened at $534.71 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.