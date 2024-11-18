LMR Partners LLP Takes $15.67 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Nova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Nova by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Nova by 75.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,273,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $178.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $208.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

