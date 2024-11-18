LMR Partners LLP Invests $9.78 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.