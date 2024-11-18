LMR Partners LLP Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

