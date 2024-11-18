Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LYG

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.