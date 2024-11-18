Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

