Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:LYG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.35.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.