Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Limbach has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $98.36.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,800. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Limbach by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

