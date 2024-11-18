Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,640. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

