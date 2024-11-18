Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,640. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
