Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

