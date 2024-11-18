Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landmark Bancorp
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What are earnings reports?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.