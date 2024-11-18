Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

