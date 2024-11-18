Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

