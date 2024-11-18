Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 7.8 %
OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
About Land Securities Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.