L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of L3Harris Technologies worth $133,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.29. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

