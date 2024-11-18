Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.08 and last traded at $84.50. 64,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 162,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

The company has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a PE ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,688 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

