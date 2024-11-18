KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
