KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

