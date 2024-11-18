KOK One Day Volume Tops $51,176.32 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $167,494.24 and approximately $51,176.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,051.09 or 1.00058889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00049411 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, "KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00033876 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $55,241.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

