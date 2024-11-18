Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 154 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.76 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $80.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

