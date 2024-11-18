Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $240.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $251.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.