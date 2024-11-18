Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 291 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $320.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

