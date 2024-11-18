Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.21 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $142.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

