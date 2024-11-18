Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $275.66 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.73 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.33 and a 200-day moving average of $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

