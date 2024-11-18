Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,784 shares during the period. Aris Water Solutions comprises about 0.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Aris Water Solutions worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

