Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $338.87 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,641,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,870 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 8.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $338,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

