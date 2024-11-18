Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 3.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

