Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.