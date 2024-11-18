Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jiuzi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $67.60.
About Jiuzi
