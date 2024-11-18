Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.4 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
