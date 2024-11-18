Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.4 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

