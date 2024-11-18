Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $46.61. 887,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,588. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $891.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -88.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

