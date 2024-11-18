J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

