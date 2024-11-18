J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,071,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 181,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 134,785 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,227,000.

STIP stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.24 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

