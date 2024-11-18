J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

