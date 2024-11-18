J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE THO opened at $109.37 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

