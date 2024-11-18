J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.81.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

