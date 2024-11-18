Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

