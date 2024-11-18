iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 98,740 shares.The stock last traded at $68.27 and had previously closed at $67.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

