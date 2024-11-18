iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $97.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

