iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.