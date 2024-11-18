iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Boosted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

