iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $44,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IWY opened at $225.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $233.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

