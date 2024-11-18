iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Western Trust Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Western Trust Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $175.15 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

