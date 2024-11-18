iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $322.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.70 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

