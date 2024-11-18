iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

