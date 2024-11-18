iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 315.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,793,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $110.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

