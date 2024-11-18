iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Wharton Business Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $227,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

