iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.43 and last traded at $98.33, with a volume of 662601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

