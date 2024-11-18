iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

