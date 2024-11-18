iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Reduced by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

