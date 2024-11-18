iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,981,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,302,000 after purchasing an additional 123,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.