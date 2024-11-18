iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.2% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $863,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.19 and a 1-year high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

