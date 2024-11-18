iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 3.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $47,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 134,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

