iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 154,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,100,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 378,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 99,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.