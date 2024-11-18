iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 6770099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,877,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,546,000 after buying an additional 254,688 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

