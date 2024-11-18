iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.63 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

